Robbie Lawler Not Thinking About Retirement, Taking ‘One Fight At A Time’ Ahead Of UFC 266

As far as his future in mixed martial arts goes, Robbie Lawler is just enjoying the process for now.

Lawler takes on the returning Nick Diaz in a highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 266 which takes place later this month on September 25 in Las Vegas.

It will be the former welterweight champion’s first fight since getting outpointed by Neil Magny in August last year — a setback that put him on a four-fight losing streak.

With his last win coming in July 2017 against Donald Cerrone along with how he was dominated by Magny, some observers have called for “Ruthless” to call it a day in the near future.

Lawler acknowledges he’s at the end of his career having fought so long. However, he’s not specifically thinking about retirement either as he is taking things one fight at a time.

“I mean sh*t, I’ve been doing this full-time since 2000. I don’t know if I have 20 more years left in me,” he told ESPN. “No, not really [thinking about retirement]. Just kind of taking it one fight at a time, one training camp at a time. Just enjoying the process. “I love training, I love competing. It’s just something I want to do until I don’t have any love for it.”

Lawler Expects Fan-Friendly Fight At UFC 266

Unlike previous opponents, Lawler has an opponent in Diaz that will only strike with him and is unlikely to grapple or wrestle.

So what can fans expect when they collide for the second time?

“Obviously, we come to fight,” Lawler said. “Nick Diaz is a no-nonsense — he has antics in the fight — but really, he’s coming to fight, get you out of your game and look to push the pace. “Obviously, I like to get into people’s faces and try to land big shots so it’s going to be exciting.”

You can watch the full interview below: