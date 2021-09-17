Valentina Shevchenko Says ‘It’s Time’ For Third Amanda Nunes Bout: ‘I’m Ready For This Fight’

It seems like fans have been begging for years, to see a third fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. The flyweight champ believes this is the right time for that to happen, after she gets past Lauren Murphy.

Since the end of the second Nunes vs Shevchenko fight, fans have been clamoring to see it a third time. Valentina won that rematch in the eyes of many, and she has been the closest person to beat the champ-champ, since Amanda ascended into greatness.

While all parties involved have been aloof over the years about a third fight, Valentina says that the time is now for the trilogy fight to happen. Speaking with Morning Kombat, she says that she is ready whenever the UFC and Nunes are, to make this fight happen.

“What time is it now? It’s time to fight Nunes, no? I’m ready for this fight. Whenever it happens, I’m here. I’m here, right here,” Shevchenko said. “For me, (being the GOAT) is not the most important thing. People, they are doing whatever, and other people are calling them the best or GOAT or whatever. Even they are like ‘Oh, put me the best pound-for-pound,’ … but I think it’s not right to ask for yourself. You just do what you have to do, win as much as you have to win, and then if they will decide to put you as the best of the best, they will do. But it’s not your problem, you don’t have to scream all around, from all corners, ‘Yeah, I’m the best.'”

Valentina Shevchenko On Lauren Murphy

The next time that Valentina Shevchenko steps in the Octagon, she will be taking on Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. Lauren has won five in a row and believes that she has the well rounded skillset to give the champ some problems.

Valentina is not particularly concerned about the well rounded game of Lauren Murphy. She says that she respects Lauren as an athlete, but that Murphy does not have the level of technique needed to dethrone the queen.

“I would say she is a well rounded fighter. She is an MMA fighter, she knows everything and she has good wrestling, good ground game, good stand-up game. Everything is fine, but the other people that she’s faced, they’re different,” Shevchenko. “I give credit to Laurent. I respect her, I know she is a dangerous opponent, but my mission is go there and destroy her.”

It is going to be interesting to see what comes next, if Valentina Shevchenko gets past Lauren Murphy. Perhaps the Amanda Nunes trilogy will be the right call at that point.