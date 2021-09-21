Nick Diaz Promises Respectful Approach Towards Robbie Lawler: “I’m going to be a lot more sportsmanlike”

The Nick Diaz army has fully become mobilized for his heavily anticipated UFC return. However, Diaz plans on change his ways and become more sportsmanlike in the leadup to facing Robbie Lawler.

The return of Diaz has been on the mind of fans since he last fought. Fans of the sport thought they would never see Nick inside the ring again due to his marijuana suspensions. Alas, with his return seemingly right around the corner, Nick went back to his roots for his fighting preparation.

Diaz on Showing Respect Towards Robbie Lawler

Diaz is known for his brash trash-talking and a “kill or be killed” mindset inside the octagon. However, in a change of pace, Nick plans to be more respectful in his new approach to the sport.

“I’m not going out there to call him names or, ya’know, I’m going to be a lot more sportsmanlike, I think, out there,” Diaz said on the UFC 266 Countdown show. “But that’s not what won me the fight last time. That surprised him a little bit, but I would have won the fight anyway.” “I’m not somebody who’s good with words,” Diaz said on the UFC’s countdown show. “Just the stress of being able to say the right thing, that was kind of a price I had to pay. Just doing that sort of thing [promotion] non-stop, I’d rather just be out there fighting.” “People were really taking shots at me and trying to take me out in some sort of way before I go in there. It’s hard for me to show up in the middle of training and going back and forth. And I feel like the world is kind of hammering me so hard, making it like a fair fight … I always walked out there thinking ‘What am I doing, I can’t believe I’m doing this again. I’m like ‘This is not fair!’”

UFC 266

Diaz is expected to face Robbie Lawler in an explosive fight at UFC 266 in September. Do fans believe that Diaz will perform at a high level against Robbie Lawler?