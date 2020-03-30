Tyron Woodley Calls Out Colby ‘Qweefington’ For UFC 249 Fill-In

Tyron Woodley Wants Colby Covington For UFC 249 Backup Main Event

Following recent events, the UFC is left scrambling for a new main event for UFC 249. However former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley has offered to step up, and he has just the opponent in mind.

Woodley was supposed to be fighting in the main event spot of the canceled UFC London card. Despite best efforts, that event, as well as others, were shut down due to the current global health crisis. Regardless of this fact, the UFC was still planning to hold UFC 249, with the highly anticipated Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight in the main event.

Unfortunately, recent developments seem to have put this bout in jeopardy as well. Khabib seems to be stuck in Russia, due to a travel ban in the country. Regardless, the UFC still wants to continue with the event, with a new fight in the headlining spot.

Enter Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington. The two have been going back and forth for a while, with Colby even offering to step up to save the UFC London card. Now the two are back at it again, with Colby aiming a tweet at Tyron, who then responded by suggesting the two could fill in the void for UFC 249.

The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from The @WhiteHouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did. — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 30, 2020

@ufc Me vs Qweefington April 18th unless Tony wanna roll back up to his Ultimate Fighter weight for the bag. WW bout won't take no cheese out his LW macaroni. — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) March 30, 2020

If Woodley and Covington are able to fight, that would be a massive affair. However there seems to be a certain volatile nature to the company looking to put on fights during these hard times. Especially considering most commissions are strongly against putting on cards.

Do you think UFC 249 will go ahead on April 18th? If so, will it be headlined by Tyron Woodley vs Colby Covington?