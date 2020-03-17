Coronavirus FORCES UFC to Cancel it’s Next Three Events

UFC to Cancel Next 3 Shows due to Coronavirus

Sorry, sports fans. The UFC held onto continuing its production of fights for as long as they possibly could. However, the global coronavirus pandemic has finally forced the UFC to cancel its next three events. Even though the promotion tried its hardest to remain to function, even in a limited capacity.

News of the cancellations came from UFC President Dana White himself. The e-mail sent from Dana to his UFC employees was mentioned by Michael Carroll via Twitter.

The UFC also offers support to any employee and/or family member who may require medical support in the coming weeks/months. Positive email tbh. — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) March 16, 2020

E-Mail says UFC will Cancel Events

In full, the message read:

“This weekend’s UFC event, as well as 3/28 and 4/11, have been indefinitely postponed per an email from Dana White to all UFC employees. “Dana has praised the efforts of all employees for working so hard to constantly make it happen everywhere and every time. But, with the current state of affairs, it’s simply impossible. “The UFC also offers support to any employee and/or family member who may require medical support in the coming weeks/months. Positive email tbh.”

The next three UFC cards featured some of the company’s most prominent names and heavy hitters. The first card off of the books is UFC London. The event was scheduled to be headlined by Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards.

Prior to the cancellation news, the UFC was trying to relocate the event and find a new opponent for Woodley, as Edwards wasn’t able to fly between countries. Tyron voiced wanting to fight Colby Covington, but with the cancellation of the card, that idea will have to wait.

Next up, was UFC Colombus headlined by Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Lastly was UFC Portland which marked the return of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris as he took on Alistair Overeem.

UFC 249

While fans will be sad to see the UFC cancel the next three cards, they aren’t the ones that cause concern. Fight fans across the globe will lose their mind if they aren’t able to see Khabib vs Tony at UFC 249 on April 18th.

The UFC is aware of that, however, the huge eye-opener is that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. And it doesn’t care what the fans want.