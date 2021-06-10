Tyron Woodley Begins Camp For Jake Paul Fight, Shows Slick Hands (VIDEO)

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is gearing up to make his debut in the world of boxing, against YouTuber Jake Paul. As he kicks off his training camp, he showed that his hands are already looking sharp.

When it was announced that Woodley was going to be fighting the younger Paul brother, fans did not know what to expect. After all, as much as the former champ has been on a skid lately, he has vastly more experience than Jake or any opponent the YouTuber has faced so far in his boxing career.

Of course there is a bit of bad blood between the two, with Jake talking trash to Tyron, before knocking out his friend and training partner Ben Askren. So the fight was booked, and it is set to headline a Showtime Boxing card this summer.

Tyron Woodley Starts Boxing Camp

With the fight just a few months away, Tyron Woodley has begun his camp to prepare for his boxing debut against Jake Paul. It is clear from the start though, that this is a big step up in competition, compared to who Jake has faced in the past.

The first of two videos, posted to Tyron’s Instagram, sees him getting his hands wrapped, before going through some shadow boxing drills. He looks fairly sharp here, as it is clear that he is still an explosive and athletic fighter.

This came just a few hours after another post from Woodley, again posted to Instagram. Here the former champ can be seen running through a boxing workout, hitting mitts, while proclaiming that this is comeback season.

Obviously Tyron Woodley is no professional boxer, but this is clearly a massive improvement compared to the early boxing footage we saw from Ben Askren. It will be interesting to see how he does against Jake Paul, and if he takes Floyd Mayweather up on his offer to train the former champ.