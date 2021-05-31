Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Confirmed To Headline Showtime Boxing Event

The wait is over. Jake Paul finally has the name of his next opponent.

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley will be next in line to challenge the famous YouTuber to a boxing match, sources told MMA Island.

BREAKING: Tyron Woodley will make his boxing debut against Jake Paul, sources tell MMA Island. It will headline a Showtime boxing event, date TBD. — MMA Island (@MMAisland) May 31, 2021

Tyron Woodley has hit a unfortunate stint in his MMA career, losing all 4 of his last fights. The slump would start with losing his title to current UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. After being dethroned, Woodley would be dominated by the likes of top contenders, Gilbert Burns and Tyron Woodley.

‘T-wood’ came back earlier this year at UFC 260 where he suffered the first submission loss of his career to Vicente Luque. He is now set to return against Jake Paul in the headliner of a Showtime Boxing PPV.

The younger Paul brother will be the first to welcome the former MMA king into the boxing ring. Paul has found success both competively and financially, being highly compensated in his wins over Aneson Gib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. The popular influencer stands with a perfect record of 3-0 as a pro.

First Impressions

Paul will look to take out another member of team Askren, which includes Ben’s good friend, Tyron Woodley.

The two would first encounter each other in the locker rooms ahead of Paul’s match against ‘Funky’. Woodley would exchange words with Paul and his friend, J’Leon Love, who challenged Woodley to step into the boxing ring.

Paul and Woodley have traded barbs over social media regarding a potential fight.

Challenge Accepted

A month after the chaos went down at Triller and the video surfaced, Woodley would be confirmed to trade 4-ounce MMA gloves for padded-up boxing gloves.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to take part in their first face-off this Friday to promote their upcoming fight. The show will be held by Showtime Boxing, who Jake Paul signed a multi-fight deal with earlier this month.