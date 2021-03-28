Ben Askren Posts Rocky Training Montage In Preparation For Fight With Jake Paul

As the somewhat bizarre boxing matchup between YouTube star Jake Paul and Former UFC fighter Ben Askren draws ever closer, both men are upping the anty of prefight promotional antics.

Ben ‘Rocky’ Askren?

Most recently, Ben Askren took to social media to give fight fans an ode back to the classic Slyvester Stallone Rocky films. He posted a video with the caption:

“When I got the call to fight Logan Paul’s little brother I had to go into Rocky Style training!”

The video can be seen below:

When I got the call to fight Logan Paul’s little brother I had to go into Rocky Style training! pic.twitter.com/GDunqgLjmh — Funky (@Benaskren) March 28, 2021

Ben Askren has ever been a savvy user of social media. However, this has to be one of his best posts yet. There really is a bizarrely compelling aura around the fight at this point. Much of the MMA community have dubbed Askren as a representative of MMA.

Askren and Paul recently took part in a pre-fight press conference, which had all the trash talk that one might expect. There was also a physical altercation between the two men, as Askren pushed Paul’s face away with the palm of his hand. This prompted Paul to throw a short body hook, and then give Askren a shove in the back.

Ben Askren vs Jake Paul intense faceoff ends with Ben putting his hand in Jake’s face and Jake shoving him #Triller pic.twitter.com/fFQVokTkpI — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 26, 2021

Who do you see winning on April 17th? Let us know in the comments.