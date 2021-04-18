Jake Paul Quickly Destroys Ben Askren, Gets First-Round TKO Win (Highlights)

Jake Paul and Ben Askren will finally collide in an eight-round boxing match that headlines the latest Triller Fight Club event taking place now (Sat., April 17, 2021) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Round 1

Paul is the one advancing early. Askren avoids a big right and starts to chase Paul. In no time, Paul drops Askren with a huge right! Askren is clearly wobbled and after getting to his feet, it looks like he will continue. However, the referee calls an end to the fight a few moments later!

Official result: Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren via TKO (R1, 1:59).

Check out the finish below:

.@jakepaul has stopped Ben Askren in the FIRST ROUND! Did you agree with the stoppage?#TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/GqbsSlnuxA — FITE (@FiteTV) April 18, 2021

One minute and 59 seconds in the first round…@Michael_Buffer announces Jake Paul the winner. #TrillerFightClub 🎥: @FiteTVpic.twitter.com/kMp1sI0daJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 18, 2021

El Youtuber Jake Paul noqueó en el primer asalto al peleador retirado de MMA Ben Askren. 😧 (Vía @FiteTV) #JakePaul #BenAskrenpic.twitter.com/hjTc0kkYuU — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) April 18, 2021

And @SnoopDogg with a little reminder for Dana White about their pre-fight wager 😂 Pay the man! (🎥 @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/FnhMaiu5Y3 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 18, 2021

