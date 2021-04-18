 Skip to Content

Jake Paul Quickly Destroys Ben Askren, Gets First-Round TKO Win (Highlights)

It was easy work for Paul as he needed just a round to finish off Askren in their Triller Fight Club headliner.

By: Author Abhinav Kini

Jake Paul and Ben Askren will finally collide in an eight-round boxing match that headlines the latest Triller Fight Club event taking place now (Sat., April 17, 2021) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Round 1

Paul is the one advancing early. Askren avoids a big right and starts to chase Paul. In no time, Paul drops Askren with a huge right! Askren is clearly wobbled and after getting to his feet, it looks like he will continue. However, the referee calls an end to the fight a few moments later!

Official result: Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren via TKO (R1, 1:59).

Check out the finish below:

