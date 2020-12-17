Tony Ferguson Says Charles Oliveira Olivera ‘Mentally Broke In The First Round’; Fires Back At Big John

Much to his fan’s disappointment, Tony Ferguson was completely dominated in his UFC 256 fight with Charles Oliveira. However he seems to see a different side of things following the fight, and is not happy about the rumors that he could be cut by the UFC.

For the first time in seven years, Ferguson was coming off of a loss when he competed at UFC 256. He had his 12 fight unbeaten streak broken by Justin Gaethje earlier this year, and all eyes were on Tony to see how he would bounce back. Unfortunately he would not find success here, losing a lopsided, 30-26 unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira. He was controlled on the ground for the majority of the fight, and nearly finished in the first round.

Tony Ferguson Thinks Olivera Broke

As much as the stats and the optics of the fight say that Tony Ferguson was dominated at UFC 256, he disagrees. Speaking on his Instagram, El Cucuy had a bit of a different view of the way the fight played out. He seems to believe that Olivera mentally broke during the first round, which is why all he did was control him on the ground. Moreover, he took a minute to fire back at Josh Thompson and Big John McCarthy for suggesting that the UFC may release him following this defeat.

“We’re not gonna waste any energy here, and you guys shouldn’t either in jiu-jitsu matches,” Ferguson said. “Just be patient and wait for the opportunity for him to advance and get so lazy that in the third round he doesn’t even advance to mount anymore. What he does is he stays controlled into side position looking for something completely different, a different move because he was mentally broke in the first round. “I went back and kind of watched film, and without the commentary and how all like, ‘Oh, you got dominated, this and that.’ Okay, to the untrained people in jiu-jitsu,” Ferguson continued. “Advancing positions in traditional styles of martial arts, you will get points, advantages, and you will get different types of points. But the judging and the contesting as far as the commission, I don’t even know if it’s there. I’m gonna be real, I don’t. “So a question for John McCarthy and The Punk, no I’m not getting f–king cut,” Ferguson concluded. “Josh, come on dog, you got your a– kicked. Don’t start that s–t, c’mon now. The fans love me. They want to see me fight again. And I love you guys too. But the real question is, hey I asked John too, can you choke somebody out with your own shorts? You know how many times I was practicing choking somebody out with my own shorts?”

For the most part, Tony Ferguson is truly beloved by the fanbase, no matter how quirky he is. However it is hard to get behind this type of thinking, simply because none of the evidence supports his claims. That being said, he is almost certainly correct in that the UFC will probably not be cutting him.