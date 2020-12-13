The co-main event of the evening is upon us and in many ways, this might be the most important fight of the night. The lightweights take the stage at UFC 256 and prepare to battle. Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (29-8-1) holds the record for the most submission in UFC history. He looks to become a prime contender in the lightweight division, but to do so he will have to get past the former interim champion, Tony Ferguson (26-5).

Round 1

Ferguson comes out in the southpaw stance while Do Bronx comes out orthodox. Oliveira lands a few nice leg kicks early. High kick lands for Oliveira, Ferguson comes back with an uppercut and eats an elbow. Oliveira takes Ferguson down and slams him down. Oliveira is on top trying to improve his position. Nice shoulder strike lands for Oliveira but Ferguson lands a nice elbow from the back. Oliveira transitions flawlessly into full mount and keeps Ferguson flat on his back. He lands some ground and pound while Ferguson tries to get out of the position. Nice short uppercut lands for Oliveira, he keeps the full mount position and lands some ground and pound. Oliveira transitions into an armbar and appears to have hurt Ferguson. End of the round.

10-9 Oliveira

Round 2

Ferguson takes the center of the cage early in the round. He looks to pressure Oliveira and lands a kick. Nice kick to the body lands for Oliveira, then a kick to the lead leg of Ferguson. Oliveira takes Ferguson down and looks to pass his guard. An illegal up-kick from Ferguson stops the fight for a minute. Oliveira gets right back to work and passes Ferguson’s guard. Nice ground and pound lands for Oliveira as he completely dominates the ground game. Nice knee to the body lands for Oliveira as Ferguson is upside down. Ferguson tries everything to defend the position but fails to get back to his feet. Oliveira lands a few short punches to the body as the round ends.

10-9 Oliveira

Round 3

Nice kick lands early for Ferguson. Oliveira lands a beautiful low kick and makes Ferguson miss with a right hand. Another leg kick lands for Oliveira. Oliveira picks Ferguson up and slams him on the ground. He passes to side control and moves into full mount. Oliveira transitions into a triangle before getting back on top before losing the position. Oliveira maintains the top position and lands some ground and pound. Ferguson gets on top but Oliveira gets him back down immediately. Nice elbows land for Oliveira as the round ends.

10-9 Oliveira

Official results: Charles Oliveira defeats Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision. ((30-26, 30-26, 30-26))

