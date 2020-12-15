At the end of the first round of his fight with Charles Olivera, Tony Ferguson got stuck in an insane armbar. Following the fight, he reflects on the loss, gives an update on the injury, and explains how he managed to survive the compromised position.

When Ferguson competed at UFC 256, he did so coming off of a loss for the first time in seven years. Unfortunately he would drop his bout to Olivera in pretty dominant fashion, with all three judges giving Charles two 10-8 rounds. However the talk after the fight was about how tough Tony was, especially when it came to the insane armbar that Olivera nearly caught him in at the end of the first round. It was extremely deep and seemed like it was breaking Tony’s arm, but he survived the round and finished the fight.

Tony Ferguson Addresses His Defeat

Following the fight, Tony Ferguson did not speak to media at the post-fight press conference. So a few days after this setback, he took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the setback. Here he talked about the fight in a lengthy statement, and explained how he managed to survive that insane armbar in the first, while saying that he is not seriously injured and it just resting the arm.

“My Crew 🍃 No Excuses, I Felt Flat. I Went Out & Welcomed The Attack Instead Of Defend. The Warm Up Time In The Back for @UFC Hasn’t Been The Same Since Pre-COVID. Still No Excuses, Times Change & So Do People 🍃🌱🍃 The Time From Hotel To UFC Apex Is Much More Condensed & The Aggressive Level We Needed Was Not Reached. My Fault. 💯” Ferguson wrote. After The Fight, We Were Checked By Doctors & Went Back To The Hotel. I Felt It Was In Order To Hit Pads/Spar Immediately Because The Fight Was Fresh In My Mind & Blood Circulation In My Arm Was Needed. I Really Needed To Figure Out What The F’n Problem Was From The Fight, Solution **Pre-Fight Time🥇Management** Chuck Was Looking Take My Back or Go For The Armbar As Soon As We Hit The Mat. Thus I Didn’t Worry About The Mount, Kid Was Slick But So Am I. I Was Looking For The Knockout Standing & D’arce From Bottom Position Once We Hit Jits Transitions. It Was Fun Fighting Against A Wetblanket (AKA “Heavy Pressure Opponent”) Mark My Words,That Scenario Won’t Happen Again. Period. My Arm Is Aright, The Armbar Was Really Tight,” Ferguson continued. “The Thought Of My Son ArmandAnthony’s Ability To Be Double Jointed In His Elbow During That Sequence & My Mental Capacity To Endure Pain Got Me Through It. # Breathe # Mental🥇TUFness. One ☝️

I’m Beyond Grateful & Thankful For My Talents 🌱 I Have Learned So Much About Myself This Year & What My Purpose In Life Is. My Search For That Epic Word Called “greatness” Isn’t Over. Understand Crew 🍃 We Are Far From Being Retired, So Message To My Haters🖕🤓 👍 *ShaBam* Shout Out To My Team I Put Together On Three Weeks Notice. We’re Still Green🥇Boys Thanks For Not Deserting💯Me. (Team, We’re Barely Scratching The Surface To What We Can Truly Accomplish & For That I Say Amen). It Was Great Making Weight & Being Around My Fight Fam For The Week. I Can’t Wait Til We Compete In Front Of A Big Loud Crowd Again, It’s Not The Same Without You All

🎶🦸‍♂️🎶 “

It is good to see that Ferguson is not too terribly injured by that insane armbar. Win or lose, it is clear that Tony is one of the toughest of all time. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here.