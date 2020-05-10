UFC 249 Results: Justin Gaethje TKO’s Tony Ferguson, Wins Interim Lightweight Title (Highlights)

Alex Mendez
Tony Ferguson Vs Justin Gaethje
Tony Ferguson Vs Justin Gaethje - Image via @UFC Twitter

 Justin Gaethje Picks TKO Win Over Tony Ferguson

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is happening now (Sat., May 9) inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The main headliner’s Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje clashing for the interim UFC lightweight championship. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently riding a 12 fight winning streak and looking to add another win when he meets formidable Gaethje who’s riding on a three-fight streak and recently sacked Donald Cerrone via TKO.

Here are the official UFC 249 results after five rounds:

After five rounds of wild back and forth war Justin Gaethje picks technical knockout win over Tony Ferguson.

Gaethje and Ferguson fought for nearly brutal twenty-five minutes. Gaethje batter ‘El Cucuy’ with leg kicks and punches throughout the fight. In the final round Gaethje wrecks Ferguson, the referee decided to step in and stop the fight.

UFC 249 Results: Justin Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO (3:39)

Check the Highlights below:

