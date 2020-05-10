UFC 249 Results: Justin Gaethje TKO’s Tony Ferguson, Wins Interim Lightweight Title (Highlights)

Justin Gaethje Picks TKO Win Over Tony Ferguson

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is happening now (Sat., May 9) inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The main headliner’s Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje clashing for the interim UFC lightweight championship. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently riding a 12 fight winning streak and looking to add another win when he meets formidable Gaethje who’s riding on a three-fight streak and recently sacked Donald Cerrone via TKO.

Here are the official UFC 249 results after five rounds:

After five rounds of wild back and forth war Justin Gaethje picks technical knockout win over Tony Ferguson.

Gaethje and Ferguson fought for nearly brutal twenty-five minutes. Gaethje batter ‘El Cucuy’ with leg kicks and punches throughout the fight. In the final round Gaethje wrecks Ferguson, the referee decided to step in and stop the fight.

UFC 249 Results: Justin Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO (3:39)

Check the Highlights below:

👊💥😱 How is Ferguson still standing after this massive right from @Justin_Gaethje?! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Ow1Qdb3cNQ — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

JUSTIN GAETHJE WITH THE ULTIMATE HIGHLIGHT TONIGHT! 🏆 @Justin_Gaethje with a championship level performance in the biggest fight of his career! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/FyyXZYBVG0 — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

🗣️ "There's no other challenge I want right now. I want to fight him." 🏆 @Justin_Gaethje is READY to unify against Khabib! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/I4IfNWKjQU — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020