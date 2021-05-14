Tony Ferguson Is Okay Without Ever Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Chase A Check, Never Chase A B—ch’

At this point, it is all but certain that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will never fight each other. This is something that El Cucuy is okay with, despite how often they were brought together without fighting.

There are few fights with as much baggage as the one that never materialized between Khabib and Ferguson. The bout was scheduled on five separate occasions, but each time something would come up that stopped it from happening.

Now Khabib is retired, and Tony is on a two-fight losing streak, which came after his legendary 12-fight run. So he is looking to get back on track this weekend, with a crucial bout against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

Tony Ferguson Is Okay With Never Fighting Khabib

With things having played out the way that they are, it is almost certain that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are never going to square up in the Octagon. However this is not something that Tony has a problem with.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former interim champion explained that he is perfectly okay with his record not including Khabib. When asked if he would be satisfied having never fought the Dagestani, his answer was very on-brand.

“Absolutely. Chase a check, never chase a b—ch,” Ferguson said.

Training With Freddie Roach

Ahead of this UFC 262 co-main event bout against Beneil Dariush, Tony Ferguson has been working with legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach. He even had at least one training session with Georges St-Pierre.

Tony says that Freddie has taught him a lot while the two have worked together. However the main lesson he has been able to take away from his time with the legend, is that you have to keep moving forward even with things are difficult.

“It ain’t easy. I’m going to be real and just show up. He had it on his board, and it’s the same thing every single time I walked in there, I was always looking at this board. It’s one of those things,” Ferguson said. “He’s an old school guy, and he (has) an old school approach. I love that, because I’m old school too. It’s the same way, how I can hang with Brock (Lesnar) and everybody, is because they respect that I’m a country boy and I’m old school. OG baby.”

As for what to expect from Beneil Dariush, Ferguson says that he is laser focused on getting the win. Despite the killers that he has faced over the years, he says that he is treating Beneil like the biggest challenge of his career.

“I’m imagining that he is the biggest giant in the world right now. I’m imagining that he’s Goliath, and I’m David, and I have to go out there and hit this dude with a couple of stones.”

Tony Ferguson looks to get back in the win column this weekend, at UFC 262. This is an important fight for him, and it is good to see him so motivated and focused on the task at hand.