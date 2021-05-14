(Video) Watch Crowd EXPLODE with Cheers for Tony Ferguson During Beneil Dariush Staredown for UFC 262

Tony Ferguson amplified excitement levels surrounding UFC 262 with his elite trash-talking ability. Ferguson won many fans with his words, fans who began to doubt his abilities after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. However, during the staredowns for UFC 262, “Tony” chants echoed throughout the entire crowd, making Ferguson the star of the night.

Tony Ferguson Shines During Press Conference

Win or lose, Ferguson proved that he is, without a doubt, the “people’s champion.” Fans were ecstatic to see Ferguson go back and forth with Beneil Dariush during the presser. Plus, Tony also took shots at Michael Chandler, who is fighting for the UFC’s lightweight championship. Ferguson roasted Chandler with his viral “Dana White Privilege” line, which sent both MMA Twitter and Dana himself into a heap of laughter.

“You f*cking dodged me too, Chandler,” Ferguson said. “You’re a b*tch, you f*cking said no, man. You got this sh*t handed to you. You got Dana White privilege.”

Crowd Cheers for Ferguson During Dariush Staredown

After the press conference, the fighters took to the stage to square off for promotional purposes. That’s when the crowd blew the roof off of the building with chants in favor of Tony.

“You can definitely expect fireworks with this one,”wrote the UFC on their social media.

Backing up the Talk

Not only is Ferguson talking the walk, but he’s also putting in the work behind the scenes to back up his one-liners. In preparation for the fight against Dariush, Tony has been training with Georges St Pierre and the legendary Freddy Roach at Wild Card boxing gym. Freddie has improved the striking of many legendary boxers such as Miguel Cotto, Manny Pacquiao, Aaron Pico, and many other combat athletes.