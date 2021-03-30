Tony Ferguson Trains With GSP And Freddie Roach Ahead Of Octagon Return

It has been a tough road for Tony Ferguson as of late, but he is looking to get back on track this May. In the efforts to do just that, he has employed the help of a pair of legendary names within the fight business.

Things have not been easy for Ferguson through his last two outings in the UFC Octagon. The former interim champ had his legendary 12-fight unbeaten run snapped when he got brutally beaten by Justin Gaethje.

Then, as if that were not enough heartbreak for El Cucuy, he followed this up with another dominant loss to Charles Oliveira. While this one was not as violent, it was brutal nonetheless and left him on the first losing streak of his career.

Tony Ferguson Trains With Legends

Now Tony Ferguson is looking to right the ship, and get back into the winning column. It was recently revealed that he is set to take on Beneil Dariush at UFC 262, in a bout that is crucial to his future in the lightweight rankings.

Ahead of this return, Tony Ferguson has been working at Wild Card boxing gym, alongside the legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach. However a recent Instagram post showed that this is not the only icon that he has been moving around with, as he was seen with former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre.

Now to be clear, there is no telling how much GSP will be a part of this fight camp for Ferguson; it very well could just be a one-time thing. That said, even a single training session with someone as technically skilled and legendary as the Canadian can provide a ton of knowledge.

Of course, that is not to mention the credentials of Freddie Roach. The legendary former boxer has worked to improve the games of everyone from Miguel Cotto, to Manny Pacquiao and many more.

Time will tell if this ends up being enough to turn the tides for Tony Ferguson. His fans have been devastated to see his career take a turn like this, and it will be exciting to see how he looks against Dariush at UFC 262.