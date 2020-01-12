Brock Lesnar vs Tyson Fury, Thiago Alves Lonely Free Agency & More In The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

MMA Kicks Back into Full Swing Next Week, But the Drought Has Been Long

The drought is finally over! Well, in a week at least. Not a lot has been happening in the world of MMA. Of course, there is the standard trash talking via social media and anticipation of Conor McGregor’s return. Other than that, fans are still wondering if Rampage Jackson will show up to his next fight (if he takes one) at sumo weight. Nonetheless, the Sunday morning rumor mill is heating up and we have all of the fresh leads.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

It’s now rumored that lineal boxing champion Tyson Fury will take on Brock Lesnar is some capacity. That is after Fury is finished facing WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder.

The exact type of fight is unknown. It would be pro wrestling, boxing, or even MMA. Lesnar has recently been shown training and looks incredibly jacked. All signs point to his training for one last go around.

Which brings us to Thiago Alves. Alves decided to test the waters of free agency over negotiating another UFC contract.

over negotiating another UFC contract. But, word on the street is that Alves is having a tough time finding a new home. Apparently, promotions like Bellator, PFL, and ONE FC have all offered Thiago extremely low deals . Currently, he’s having a very difficult time finding someone that would pay him the amount of money he’s looking for.

At the very minimum, Alves is looking to make more than he's made in the UFC. Unfortunately for him, none of those companies are making lucrative offers.

