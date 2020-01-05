Delusional McGregor, Mayweather’s MMA Debut & More in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The UFC Drought is Coming to a Close as We Approach UFC 246

The UFC drought has been depriving fans of their weekend rituals. In fact, the promotion hasn’t put on a card since UFC Busan back on December 21st, 2019. However, the promotion plans on ringing in the New Year of 2020 with the biggest star in Conor McGregor. Speaking of McGregor, most of his dialogue these days hasn’t really incorporated his upcoming opponent “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone. So, let us not waste any more time… let us dig into the MMA rumor mill.

The Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

As mentioned above, Conor McGregor has been spending his time talking about Khabib Nurmagomedov. It seems like Conor’s next target , however, he’s also made equal time on his call out list for Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

has been spending his time talking about Khabib Nurmagomedov. It seems like , however, he’s also made equal time on his call out list for Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. Conor believes that his loss against Khabib at UFC 229 wasn’t as lopsided as we think . He thinks he won the 1st round by out striking Khabib and the third.

. He thinks he won the 1st round by out striking Khabib and the third. Next, he finished by saying he believes that Khabib is actually scared of the rematch . To use exact words, he’s apparently “trembling with fear.”

. To use exact words, he’s apparently While that is highly doubtful, more news has released about Floyd Mayweather Jr in regard to working with the UFC. Although Floyd’s father said he would whoop Dana White’s a** if Floyd ever stepped foot in the octagon.

in regard to working with the UFC. Although Floyd’s father said he would whoop Dana White’s a** if Floyd ever stepped foot in the octagon. All things are leading towards Mayweather competing inside of the UFC octagon in 2020 . In what capacity? We have no idea.

. In what capacity? We have no idea. But, UFC President Dana White said he’s going to working with Al Haymon in the summer, and having something for Floyd lined up in the fall.

