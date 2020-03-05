Submission Underground 12 To Feature Condit vs. Ellenberger, Modafferi vs. Loewen

Submission Underground adds two featured UFC matchups to their stacked Portland, Oregon card.

Submission Underground added two excellent matchups to their March 29th card. Former UFC interim welterweight champ Carlos Condit goes up against UFC veteran Jake Ellenberger to kick off a huge night at the Roseland Theater.

Ellenberger has not competed in the UFC since suffering a first round loss to Bryan Barberena in August of 2018. That has not stopped him from competing however. At SUG 8 last May, Ellenberger defeated UFC welterweight Diego Sanchez.

Condit looks to get back to action since being forced to withdraw from his 2019 matchup with Mickey Gall due to a detached retina. A win here would be big for the former contender, having suffered five losses in a row inside the octagon.

Modafferi looks to notch another win in 2020

Coming off the huge upset win over Maycee Barber, Roxanne Modafferi looks to continue the momentum against the highly talented jiu-jitsu ace Amanda Loewen.

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Kevin Casey headlines the event in a highly anticipated matchup against IBJJF world no-gi champ Craig Jones.

