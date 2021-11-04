Roxanne Modafferi Will Retire After Feb. 2022 Bout With Casey O’Neil

Roxanne Modafferi has announced that her next pro MMA bout will be her last.

Modafferi is well-known in women’s MMA. She’s been on the pro scene since 2003. Along the way, she’s fought for a number of promotions such as Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and Cage Warriors. She is currently a member of the UFC roster.

Roxanne Modafferi Calling It A Career

Modafferi has taken to her Instagram account to reveal that she will be retiring after a Feb. 2022 clash with undefeated prospect Casey O’Neil.

“I’m fighting Casey O’Neill in February! Please tune in! This is fight number 50! And my last MMA fight…”

The UFC has not officially announced Modafferi vs. O’Neil. As the image implies, Modafferi vs. O’Neil is supposedly taking place at UFC 271. That event is penciled in for Feb. 12. A venue and location have not been revealed at this time.

Thus far, Roxanne Modafferi has amassed a pro MMA record of 25-19. She has shared the cage with the likes of Marloes Coenen, Tara LaRosa, Sarah Kaufman, Takayo Hashi, and many more. Under the UFC banner, her record is 4-6. Her biggest victory in the UFC was when she pulled off a massive upset over Maycee Barber, who was undefeated going into their matchup.

O’Neil was just six years old when Modafferi made her pro MMA debut. She’s off to a red hot start, going 8-0 with three knockouts and two submissions. She’s fresh off a second-round TKO finish over Antonina Shevchenko. O’Neil became the first fighter to score a TKO over Antonina.