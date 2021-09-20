Carlos Condit Not Ruling Out Eventual Comeback: ‘Never Say Never’

Longtime staple in the welterweight division, Carlos Condit decided to hang up the gloves recently. However he says that he is not completely ruling out the idea of an eventual comeback.

Condit made the decision to retire from MMA on the back of winning two of his last three fights. At 37 years old, he has long been a fan favorite of the sport, being part of some of the best fights in UFC history, and holding interim title.

However there is an old cliche in MMA that retirements are not forever. When he was asked about this while speaking on the MMA Hour, Carlos made it clear that he is not planning on ever returning to fighting, but said that he can not completely rule out a comeback either.

“Yep, I do, I think that I am (retired for good). But people get the itch, they run out of money. That’s a big part, we don’t have a pension. Now I’ve got to figure out what the hell I’m going to do. Never say never, but I don’t plan on (fighting again),” Condit said.

Carlos Condit Reflects On Legendary Career

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Carlos Condit has seen it all. Not only has he fought for titles in the UFC, putting on some of the greatest fights ever seen, but he was the WEC champion, and an all-action fighter.

That being said, while news broke just a few days ago about his retirement, this was not something that he just decided. In fact, he said that he knew after his most recent loss to Max Griffin, that it was time to call it quits.

“I just felt like it was the right move. Probably about three weeks or a month ago I called Dana and I let him know, so this thing has been coming down the pipe for a little while,” Condit said.

While it may have ended on a loss, Carlos had a career full of memorable moments. However when asked to narrow down his favorites, he actually pointed to his last two wins, noting the enjoyment he felt competing on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

“That’s really tough. I’ve loved every f—king second of it, the ups, the downs, all of it. If I had to pick a specific one, these last two fights that I won when we were out in Abu Dhabi and really just living in this surreal atmosphere,” Condit said. “My coaches are all my really good friends and we had the opportunity to go to this crazy nice place and fight. That was a lot of fun. But I have 19, almost 20 years worth of memories so it would be really hard to pinpoint.”

Carlos Condit had a phenomenal career, and was a fan favorite to the day that he retired. If this is truly the end of his career, as it likely should be, he will surely be missed.