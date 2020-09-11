Stephen Thompson got to experience the power of Tyron Woodley firsthand, when they fought a few years back. He thinks this power could be enough to do some serious damage to T-Wood’s next opponent, Colby Covington.

When Thompson faced Woodley for the first time in 2016, the power of the then-champion was a major factor in the fight. While Wonderboy won more rounds, Woodley did bigger damage, resulting in the contest ending as a draw. The two would naturally run it back a few months later, and although it was a far less exciting fight, again Wonderboy got caught, being dropped by Tyron’s big power.

Stephen Thompson Predicts Woodley vs Covington

In his next fight, Tyron Woodley is looking to snap a two-fight skid against Colby Covington. Speaking with the guys at Submission Radio, Stephen Thompson gave his prediction for how this fight will go. Although Tyron has not looked that great lately, Wonderbody still feels that he has the power to win this fight, and maybe even rebreak the jaw that Colby cracked in his losing effort against Kamaru Usman.

“(Woodley) seems like he’s on point,” Thompson explained. “I know he (wasn’t happy) after that last loss. Even when he lost it, he said ‘Bro I don’t know what happened. I’m ready to fight right now, ready to go back into the Octagon and fight this guy again because I know I can do better.’ I think he wants that one back, I really do, and what better guy to do it against than someone he had beef with in the past, against Colby Covington. I think everyone wants to see Covington lose. You’ve got a guy that you cheer for, and you’ve got to have a bad guy, and I think that Colby is kinda like that. He’s kinda taken that role. He’s not very good at it, but he’s taken that role. “I’m leaning towards Tyron,” Thompson continued. “I think Tyron’s striking is more explosive, I think he’s got the knockout power to finish him. Especially after Colby Covington breaking his jaw, he could have it broken again for sure.”

Do you think that Stephen Thompson is right, in that Tyron Woodley will beat Colby Covington?