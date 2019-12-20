Watch Colby Covington Get His Jaw Broken In Slow Motion!

Slow Motion Video Released Of Colby Covington Getting Jaw Broken At UFC 245

Many people were relishing in the defeat of the ultra controversial Colby Covington. Now, thanks to the UFC, you can relive the moment he got his jaw broken in glorious slow motion.

Covington talked a load of trash, leading into his UFC 245 title fight against Kamaru Usman. The two had a very real beef that involved some really nasty comments by both parties. However, none worse than those made by Colby, who pulled absolutely no punches when it came to his verbal onslaught.

As a result, when the Covington and Usman finally squared off, it was one of the most highly anticipated fights in a long time. Furthermore, the fight exceeded expectations, as the two wrestlers stood and threw punches for 24 minutes, without attempting any takedowns. In the end, Colby would lose the fight via TKO, after suffering a broken jaw around the second round.

Following the bout, some fans gained more respect for Colby Covington, citing his toughness. On the other hand, others rejoiced in the irony that the trash talker had his jaw broken. If you were a part of the latter group, there is some good news. The UFC just uploaded their Fight Motion clip, so you can watch Covington’s jaw get broken, as well as other highlights, in super slow motion.

At about the five minute mark of the video you can see the highlights of Usman vs Covington. Not only do you get slow motion footage of the jaw breaking, but you get a reminder of how good the fight was. Moreover, it is evident in the footage that it was a back and forth affair.

No matter your feelings on Colby Covington, there is no denying how close his fight was With Kamaru Usman.