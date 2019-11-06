Stephen Thompson Still Wants Title Shot: ‘I Know I’m The Best In This Division’

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson Still Wants UFC Title

Stephen Thompson was able to get back in the win column on Saturday night. Now he is looking for another shot at UFC gold.

Thompson was on quite a run in the UFC’s welterweight division, back in 2016. Riding a seven fight win streak, he headed into a title fight with then-champion Tyron Woodley. However, things began to go downhill from there, as he scored a draw in that bout. Following that, he would go 1-3 in his next four fights, including his first knockout loss.

Subsequently, when he competed at UFC 244, Thompson was really looking to return to form. It would appear he did so, dominating Vicente Luque to earn a unanimous decision. Furthermore, the bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

Following that bout, at the post-fight press conference, Stephen Thompson explains that he is wanting a title shot. Since he fought for the belt, it has changed hands. “Wonderboy” wants to try his hand at this new competition.

“I’m not giving up on that title. I know I’m ranked Number nine like I said, or eight…I don’t know what I am right now but I’m not giving up on it. I know I’m the best in this division. I’ve fought the best in this division. The only guys I haven’t faced are the top two right now. I’ve faced Tyron twice, [Darren] Till, Johnny Hendricks, [Jake] Ellenberger, [Robert] Whittaker. Not giving up on it.”

Stephen Thompson is aware that he still has ground to cover before he can get another shot at the title. However, he is not giving up on those endeavors. If Saturday night was any indication, he appears motivated and ready to give it his best shot.