It may have only been a couple of days since Petr Yan won the vacant bantamweight title. However he is already going back and forth with one of the division’s top contenders.

When it was announced that Yan would be fighting Jose Aldo for the bantamweight title that Henry Cejudo vacated, it was met with some disdain. Not because Petr did not deserve the shot, but because it would send a weird message if Aldo won the title after going 0-1 in the division. Nevertheless this proved to not be an issue, as UFC 251 saw Petr batter Jose, en route to a fifth round TKO, winning the crown.

Petr Yan vs Cody Garbrandt Next?

During the fight, top bantamweight contender Cody Garbrandt had been keeping a close eye, and commenting on the contest. He took to his Twitter during and after the fight, talking smack to Petr Yan.

“Yan is too slow!! We have unfinished business!! I’ll break him in 2 rounds Ko him in the 3rd I want to break his will. It’s only a matter of time @uFC 💪🏼💪🏼 #Cody2.0 He is too slow!!! Speed kills”

This prompted a response from the new bantamweight king, as Yan took to his own Twitter to respond. Here, he mocked Garbrandt for getting knocked out in three of his last four contests, while also making a joke of Cody’s “No Love” moniker.

“And you are too dumb, no chin 😂”

In return, Cody Garbrandt responded again, saying that the two have unfinished business. This is in reference to an altercation between the two, after Yan beat Cody’s coach, Urijah Faber.

“Let’s find out, we have unfinished business!! You only act tough when your rat looking friend got his camera out.”

Obviously there can be no denying that a fight between Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt would be fun. However with Cody being 1-3 since winning the title, and Aljamain Sterling clearly emerging as the top contender, there should still be some time before this comes to fruition. Then again, Petr did just win the belt against Jose Aldo, so who knows which direction the UFC will go.

