Jake Paul Wants To Film ‘Buddy Cop’ Movie With ‘Legend’ Tyron Woodley, Pays Respects

Whatever rivalry there was between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul is now long gone.

It’s in the past and two straight wins for Paul would settle the score. ‘The Problem Child’ would prove to be a problem for the former UFC Champion. In their rematch, Paul would put the power on Woodley, knocking him out cold in round 6.

Good Sports

The war was over, what followed was peace. The two paid their respects to each other after the fight.

The good sportsmanship wouldn’t stop there. Paul would praise the past UFC king, for taking the fight on short notice and enduring a tough KO loss. Despite, what was said in the lead-up, Paul has grown to like Tyron and perhaps they will meet again in some stage (outside of fighting).

“He’s a legend and we have to respect Tyron. He’s an amazing guy. Imma hit him up. People are saying we should do a podcast together. I think it’d be funny to do a buddy cop movie together. Our relationship doesn’t end here.”

Woodley isn’t a stranger to the big screen. He has had acted before, appearing in Straight Outta Compton and he also has a role in a future season of ‘Cobra Kai‘. Whether or not he wants to work with Paul in a production is entirely up to him.

Should Woodley Retire?

Many are saying T-Wood should take up retirement, but Paul believes there is still a gold mine of opportunities waiting for Woodley. Woodley agrees, noting he won’t retire just yet.

“If he wants to retire, then he should retire. But that’s up to him. I still think he there’s a lot more than a lot of money for him to make.”

What It Meant For Jake

Speaking of making a lot of money, Paul cashed in on a big KO of Woodley, which went viral everywhere. The doubters were silenced and it was a spectacular moment for the 24 year-old. It may not have been on his home turf of Cleveland, Ohio, but the atmosphere was great in Tampa, Florida as well.

“I almost had to pinch myself” Paul added. “The fact that he was out cold right away, the ref stops the fight. No count, no anything. It’s a surreal moment. I have that one punch power. I envisioned that all week long of him falling forward… exactly like he did.” “It means everything, man. It means everything. I’ve worked so f*cking hard for this, me and my team. This is what it’s all about and I’ve proved everyone wrong and I’ve proved myself right. I fought for everything I had in my life.”