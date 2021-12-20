Tyron Woodley Won’t Retire After Jake Paul KO, Wants To ‘Finish Out Like A Winner’

Tyron Woodley won’t retire following his knockout loss to Jake Paul over the weekend.

The former UFC welterweight champion would be met with more than just a YouTuber. He would go to sleep with a problematic haymaker from ‘The Problem Child’ in round 6. Woodley would go 0-2 against Paul inside the boxing ring.

T-Wood Talks About The Loss

Woodley hasn’t stayed away from the media following his KO loss. He has reflected on his setback big time.

“I’m good. Shit, I get hit with a punch,” Woodley told TMZ. “Don’t cry over me. I’m good, I’m healthy. Bummed. Obviously, I didn’t want to lose. I felt like I was winning the fight. The first round, he may have got it. The second round was close, I may have thought I had gotten it. But after that, I started feeling the momentum and I felt like I was pushing him down. Walking him down, punishing him with shots. One fucking hand drop. I’m looking at him like why did I drop my hand?”

Retirement?

This is Woodley’s sixth loss in a row when it comes to combat sports. But calling it a career isn’t on the former champ’s mind at the moment He expressed earlier this year he wants to fight 4 times in 2022, under 4 different disciplines and promotions.

He looks to follow through with that dream following his second KO loss of his combat sports career.

“Some people need to talk about retirement for themselves.” Woodley said, when asked about possibly retiring. “I didn’t look like a fighter that was slow. Didn’t look like a fighter that didn’t have fight in them. I gotta make that choice. Had already planned to stay super busy in 2022 anyway and that doesn’t change. Because I dropped my hand one time?” “I dropped my hand one time and I paid a consequence for it, I should retire because of that?… I just want to do four different forms of combat sports next year. One being boxing at least one time and then one in MMA, for sure. Just finish out like a winner, man. I want to just go and run a winning streak in 2022. Boxing, MMA, and then maybe two specialty combat sports.”

It may have been a tough year for Woodley, who lost 3 times in 2 combat sports, but he is looking to get back on track. T-Wood looks to rebound come next year, in both sports and two more, while he’s at it.

What are your thoughts on Woodley opting not to retire following his knockout loss to Paul?