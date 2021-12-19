Jake Paul Sleeps Tyron Woodley With Haymaker In Round 6 (Highlights)

Repeat or revenge? That is the question that’s on everybody’s mind entering the rematch between Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

Part II will go finally go down after their first meeting in August. Paul would be up 1-0 against the former UFC champion, as he secured a split decision win on the scorecards. Not believing he lost, Woodley looks to right the wrong and get the win back.

The sequel will go down in Tampa, Florida as they look to settle the score.

Round 1:

Woodley starts a lot more aggressive than what he did in their first fight. Paul establishes the jab. Paul then lands a double jab before they enter the clinch. Woodley holds Paul in the clinch as he works the body and he does it once again a few seconds later. Paul fires punches to the body of Woodley. They clinch again with both launching punches to the head. Paul jabs at the body. They end the fight being in the clinch.

Round 2:

Paul came in with a heavy right hand which landed. The two engage wildly getting into the clinch. Paul lands a good 1-2. Woodley lands two nice shots on Paul, but Paul is unfazed as they enter the clinch once more. Woodley, being the MMA fighter, continues to tie up Paul in the clinch. This becomes a recurring theme. Paul lands a great combo, throwing wildly at Woodley to end the round.

Round 3:

Paul lands a good double-jab and then a crisp cross on Woodley. An accidental elbow from Woodley cuts the forehead of Paul. Woodley smells blood and goes at Paul harder than ever. Woodley rocks him with a right hand and goes after him. Woodley pressed forward for a finish but backed off after a few seconds. Paul recovers and outpoints Woodley, throwing a mix of combos which land effectively. The bloody Paul brother continues to pour on the jab as the two end the fight inside the clinch.

Round 4:

Woodley sets up the jab and gets the cross in. Paul rebounds with body shots. They clinch with Paul’s arm over Woodley’s like a guillotine. Woodley throws Paul onto the ground with the referee threatening to take a point, but doesn’t. The end of the round would prove to be lackluster as the two clinch.

Round 5:

They exchange on the feet with both butting heads accidentally. Woodley lands a good right hand, with Paul looking to counter. The two get aggressive on the feet but unfortunately end up in the clinch. They continue to hold on each other on multiple occasions. Paul lands a jab with Woodley landing thunderous shots in return. Paul closes out the round with investments to the body.

Round 6:

The boxing match turns more into a clinching match as they cling to each other like magnets. Not much more happens outside of the clinch with the referee separating them each time. Paul knocks out Woodley with a massive right hand! Woodley is laid out on the canvas. The fight is over.

Official result: Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley via R6 KO.

Check out the highlights below:

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳 He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021