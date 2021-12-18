Jake Paul Gifts Tyron Woodley $14K Rolex: ‘It’s Time For Me To Knock Him Out’

Christmas came early for Tyron Woodley this year.

The Gift Of Giving

Woodley gets his wish against his rival Jake Paul once again. The former UFC Champion was given a shot at redemption whenever Tommy Fury, Paul’s original opponent pulled out of their fight.

Not only will the UFC Champion earn one of the biggest paydays of his career this weekend, he’ll also have a shot at a $500K bonus. The bonus could come with a KO of Jake Paul. However, that’s not everything in store for Woodley before this Christmas.

A week out before the holiday, ‘The Problem Child’ would end up being on both the nice and the naughty list. Paul had a generous gift for Woodley, but there was a catch to it.

Merry Christmas

Ariel Helwani would host a face-to-face interview between Woodley and Paul on Thursday. After a lot of trash talk between the two, Paul would change it up momentarily, giving a wrapped present to Woodley.

“For taking the fight on late notice, I got you a gift. Merry Christmas.” Paul said to Woodley. “It’s a good gift. Spirit of the holidays.”

Woodley would be suspicious of the gesture and wanted to open it at a later time.

“This n**** crazy.” Woodley responded while opening it. “I swear I’m taking it on God. He’s nuts.”

After the disbelief of the gift, Woodley would accept it.

Woodley would show respect to Paul after he unwrapped a brand new Rolex watch. Woodley would extend his hand and the two opponents shook hands.

It’s Time

But, then there was the catch… a planned line for Paul would come into fruition.

“It’s a new generation (Rolex). It’s time for me to knock him out.”

Woodley Reacts

This wouldn’t bother Woodley, who was just happy to get some extra bonuses before Christmas.

“I accept your gift and all of the bonuses. I accept it all. And I’m gonna do the same thing on Saturday.”