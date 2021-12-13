‘Wonderboy’ Thompson And Tyron Woodley To Star In ‘Cobra Kai’, Rivals Squash Beef

Israel Adesanya isn’t the only MMA fighter to be appearing on a Netflix show.

Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and top contender Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will be making their way onto the big screen soon. The fighter duo have been casted in a future season of the hit show, ‘Cobra Kai’.

The TV series is set in the ‘Karate Kid’ universe, focusing on the stories of characters Daniel LaRusso & Johnny Lawrence, 30 years after they fought each other in a karate tournament.

Squashing The Beef

Like fictional rivals LaRusso and Lawrence, Woodley and Thompson will also appear in Cobra Kai. The former foes would actually make up while on the set of the show. This would take place all before Woodley’s rematch against Jake Paul and Wonderboy’s fight against Belal Muhammad this weekend.

“I think so, he’s got to [win].” Thompson answered on The MMA Hour, when asked whether Woodley would beat Paul. “I think Tyron gets it.” “I chatted with him not too long doing some Cobra Kai stuff. I can’t really give too much away but we were there hanging out [on set], and yeah, the beef has been squashed. Since then, he’s awesome and fun to hang out with while we were there. I didn’t get to hang out with him a ton but while we were there on set.”

Thompson would then reveal the two were on set not just as new friends, but as actors, taking up roles in a future season of the Netflix show.

“I’m like known as the karate guy in MMA, so everybody’s been wondering like ‘hey man, when are you going to do the Cobra Kai thing?’ So yeah.”

Wonderboy & Woodley Won’t Be In The Newest Season

With season 4 of Cobra Kai hitting Netflix on December 31st, 2021, there was much speculation if the two welterweights would appear in that season. However, it turned out to be not true as ‘Wonderboy’ says they will be in another season of the show.

“Not season 4.” Thompson added. “I can’t give too much away, but be looking out.”

Dreams Do Come True

‘Wonderboy,’ who is known for being a karate specialist, has been campaigning for a role in Cobra Kai since March. After months of deliberation, it looks like he got it.

“I would love to be in Cobra Kai.” Thompson told MiddleEasy. “That would be my dream for sure. I love that show.”

Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do?

With his acting appearance confirmed in Cobra Kai, it begs a question. What dojo would the UFC’s karate kid be with? The peaceful Miyagi-Do? Or the cutthroat ways of Cobra Kai?

“My mindset would be more of Miyagi-Do.” Thompson said in March. “But, the style? Definitely Cobra Kai. Getting down and dirty, just beating guys up… but in the nicest way possible, for sure.”