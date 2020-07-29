Following her departure from the UFC, there were questions about where Paige VanZant may land next. Now it seems that a move to BKFC could be imminent.

With her displeasure with the pay she was getting in the UFC, PVZ revealed that she intended to fight out her contract and test free agency. While her farewell fight went less than ideal, with her getting submitted in the first round, she maintained her positive mindset after the fight. Even with both her and Dana White doubling down on her not re-signing with the promotion, VanZant.

Paige VanZant To BKFC?

It would seem that Paige VanZant may have found a new home. She was already rumored to be signing with Bellator, but according to Mike Russell, the word on the street is that she could be trying her hands at bare knuckle boxing. Apparently she is in talks with BKFC, to sign with that promotion.

“Hearing Paige VanZant is close to finalizing a deal with @bareknucklefc.”

Hearing Paige VanZant is close to finalizing a deal with @bareknucklefc. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) July 29, 2020

This post received a comment from Eric Cowell, who works with BKFC. He explained that he could confirm that there were talks, after speaking with BKFC President Dave Feldman. However he said that they are not close to finalizing.

“There are talks, nothing close yet.

I can confirm there are talks. I work for the company. Just asked David about your tweet cause he asked me 2 weeks ago for thoughts on possibly signing her. Today he said there are talks but nothing close. Like you said “we’ll see” but this is latest.”

There are talks, nothing close yet. — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) July 29, 2020

I can confirm there are talks. I work for the company. Just asked David about your tweet cause he asked me 2 weeks ago for thoughts on possibly signing her. Today he said there are talks but nothing close. Like you said "we'll see" but this is latest. — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) July 29, 2020

To be fair, this is far from being concrete. After all, this is the same promotion who tried to offer Mike Tyson $20 million to fight Wanderlei Silva. However if PVZ signs with BKFC, it would be one of the biggest signings in the promotion’s history. While she does not compare to the likes of Paulie Malignaggi, she is by far the youngest and highest profile talent they have signed.

Where do you think Paige VanZant will end up signing?