The UFC can be a tough business. Especially for high profile fighters who suffer unfortunate losses. Last week, UFC star Paige Van Zant fought out the remainder of her contract with the company and lost to Amanda Ribas. Now, Van Zant, who has openly spoken about testing the free agency market, is being encouraged to do so by UFC President Dana White. However, it already looks like Bellator President Scott Coker has voiced his interest in bringing along the martial artist and social media star.

PVZ has established herself as more than just a UFC fighter. She has grown into a multi-facet star, appearing on Dancing With The Stars, and getting her own Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. This, joined with a budding career as an Instagram model, leaves her with several opportunities outside of fighting. Which simply can not be said for many other fighters on the roster.

Scott Coker on Potentially Signing Paige Van Zant

Coker, who already has Van Zant’s husband on his roster, recently spoke about Paige. Although they haven’t officially spoken, Bellator seems to be interested in Paige. He spoke to MMA Fighting about Van Zant and reaching out to her management.

“You know, to be honest, I don’t think we’ve had a business conversation yet,” said Coker. “We definitely have a relationship with her and her husband. Her camp, her management, so we definitely will reach out here when she gets back and settled. She’s back but she’s probably still settling from the trip. From what I heard, it wasn’t a very fun time over there. But listen, do we want to be in the Paige VanZant business? We definitely want to have a conversation with her. would say that we’re going to do our best to have a serious conversation with her in the near future.”

Predicting the Next Move for Paige

Fans expected that Bellator would be the most logical step for Paige. After all, they are the second biggest MMA organization in North America. Do fans believe that Van Zant to Bellator makes sense? Or, will she demand so much money, that her fighting days will be over?