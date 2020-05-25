BKFC To Offer Mike Tyson Over $20 Million To Fight, Floats Wanderlei Silva As Possible Opponent

BKFC President Intends To Up Offer For Mike Tyson Fight

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) President Dave Feldman has made it clear that he wants to host Mike Tyson’s comeback fight. Now he is prepared to offer even more money to make that happen.

When Tyson revealed that he was considering a comeback, it got the combat sports world buzzing. That excitement amplified when training footage showed that the 53-year old former heavyweight champ was super jacked. As such, many offers and potential opponents have been floated around.

One of the biggest offers came from the BKFC, who wanted to sign Mike up for a bare knuckle bout in exchange for a whopping $20 million. Now, Dave Feldman has stated that he is willing to pay Tyson even more than that. Although he did not give an exact figure, he did tell MMAFighting that he has a potential opponent in mind, and it isn’t Tito Ortiz who said he was offered the fight.

“I didn’t offer that (to Ortiz),” Feldman said. “I don’t know that it really draws. I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now.”

Feldman did go on to say that Mike Tyson refused the initial offer from BKFC. However he is hoping that, with a little more money and some good negotiations, he can change the former heavyweight champion’s mind.

“I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen,” Feldman said.

Do you think Mike Tyson will fight in BKFC? If so, who do you think his opponent will be?