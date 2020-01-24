Paige VanZant Has Another Broken Arm, Promises May Return

Paige VanZant Reveals Injury That Pulled Her From UFC Brasilia

Paige VanZant recently revealed that she would be forced out of her bout at UFC on ESPN+ 28. Now she explains that a broken arm is what has caused her to withdraw.

PVZ is one of the most recognizable faces in female MMA. This is due not just to her fighting history, but also her antics outside the Octagon. She was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, as well as having a strong social media following.

As a result, fans have been excited to see the return of PVZ to the Octagon. She was expected to return at UFC Brasilia, against Randa Markos, before being forced out due to injury. Subsequently, there was concern, considering she has been dealing with injury on and off for a few years.

Paige VanZant provided an update to her Instagram, explaining more about why she withdrew. As she shows, and explains, she has another broken arm. This is the main issue that she has been dealing with, so it is terrible that it has happening again. On the other hand, she assures her fans that this is relatively mild, and that she plans to return in May.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7tgYb7nkRi/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Yes I fractured my arm again,” PVZ said in her lengthy post. “No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May.”

Hopefully Paige VanZant will be able to heal up as soon as she wants, and can get back soon. She says that she will be making changes to her training, so it will be interesting to see if she can avoid this in the future.