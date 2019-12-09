Jairzinho Rozenstruik Wants Francis Ngannou Fight, Ngannou Responds

Francis Ngannou Responds to Jairzinho Rozenstruik Call Out

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has enjoyed a nice streak of knockout victories so far in his UFC tenure. “Bigi Boy” has knocked out all four of his UFC opponents to date, with Alistar Overeem being the latest last night at UFC DC. Rozenstruik KO’d Overeem with 4 seconds left on the clock to secure a victory in which otherwise would have more than likely been a loss on the scorecards. After the bout, Jairzinho took to the mic to call out fellow knockout powerhouse Francis Ngannou. Francis then took to Twitter to make sure Bigi Boy knew that he understood the call out loud and clear.

Parallel Career Paths for Bigi Boy and Ngannou

The beginning stages of Rozenstruik’s career appear to mirror Ngannou’s. Both international heavyweights can trace their MMA roots back to hard times in their home countries. And, both men are recognized as some of the most powerful strikers that the UFC’s heavyweight division has ever seen. Ngannou and Rozenstruik both share “freakish” athletic ability and speed that sets them apart from the traditional heavyweight brawler.

Ngannou must have seen the performance because he responded to the callout via his Twitter account. The acknowledgment came in the form of a tweet that also praised Bigi Boy’s efforts and even included a hashtag that implying future champion status.

I heard you babayga. You made yourself very clear tonight. Congrats on your come back by the way.#uncrowndedchamp ☝️#UFCDC — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 8, 2019

Making the Rozenstruik vs Ngannou Fight

Although a clash between Bigi Boy and Ngannou would be fireworks, Francis has made it pretty clear in the past that he has championship aspirations. Furthermore, after his last victory against Junior Dos Santos, Ngannou made it clear that he wants a title shot.

If Bigi Boy gets a chance at Francis, he is confident that he’ll secure a victory. Although the Predator is much larger, Rozenstruik is confident that he can get the job done.

“I mean he’s (Ngannou) strong, he’s big. Even when I’m going to look at him like you’re big, you’re scary but we have to do it. For me, sure [I can knock him out]. If I hit you, if I get that big head of him, yeah we will see right away, for sure,” said Rozenstruik.

Time will tell if the pair will square off in the near future. Until then, enjoy the knockouts both heavyweights provide.