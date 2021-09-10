MMA Rules Committee Plans To ‘Review’ Oblique Kick At Next Meeting

After Khalil Rountree landed a fight ending oblique kick to Modestus Bukauskas’s knee at UFC Vegas 36, there has been a hot debate about whether these kicks should be allowed. Now the MMA Rules Committee will be reviewing this technique at their next meeting.

The oblique kick and/or lead leg side kick to the knee are both controversial due to the fact that they can directly result in serious injury to the knee. While Rountree vs Bukauskas was the first real fight to end by this in the Octagon, it has caused injury to others over the years.

This has led to some questioning if the move should be banned, even thought there has been proven defenses for this move made clear by other fighters. It has been a hot topic of debate between fans and fighters alike.

Khalil Rountree ended his fight against Modestas Bukauskas with an oblique kick. pic.twitter.com/1iGRcHmeb3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

MMA Rules Committee To Address Oblique Kicks

As it turns out, the oblique kick discussions have gotten the attention of the MMA Rules Committee, who determines what belongs on the (somewhat) unified rules of MMA. According to reports, this technique is going to be brought up at the next meeting.

“The MMA Rules Committee will take this topic up at the next meeting for discussion and further review. There are no immediate plans to implement any rule changes in the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts,” wrote committee leader Andy Foster, in a statement.

The fact is, while the oblique kick is controversial, not even Modestas Bukauskas was upset about the technique being used on him. There are truly better changes that can be made to the unified rules, other than restricting a valid technique that only sometimes causes injury, and can be defended with the right response.

Should the oblique kick be banned from the Unified Rules of MMA? Or is it a valid and defendable technique?