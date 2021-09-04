 Skip to Content

Khalil Rountree Jr. Utterly Dominates Modestas Bukauskas, Gets Teep Kick TKO – UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)

Rountree put on a dominant display to get a TKO win over Bukauskas on the main card of UFC Vegas 36.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

A light heavyweight contest between Modestas Bukauskas and Khalil Rountree Jr. is taking place now (Saturday, September 4 2021) at UFC Vegas 36.

Round 1

Rountree catches Bukauskas early. Rountree has him on the backfoot and is landing huge shots early on. Bukauskas continues to back up. The action slows a bit but Bukasukas continues to be under pressure. Bukauskas’ nose is messed up bad. Rountree blocks a slow head kick. Rountree lands a heavy low kick. Rountree has slowed down a bit as Bukauskas starts to throw more. Rountree ends the round strong.

Clear round for Rountree. 10-9.

Round 2

Rountree throws a leg kick. A much slower start to this round. Rountree is still throwing more though. After some slow back and forth, a teep to the knee of Bukauskas seemingly causes a dislocation and a TKO win over Rountree!

Official result: Khalil Rountree defeats Modestas Bukauskas via TKO (R2, 2:30).

Check out the highlights below:

