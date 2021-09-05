(Photos) Fighters React to Khalil Roundtree TKO Victory via Oblique Kick

The oblique kick from Khalil Rountree has divided the MMA community in half. The technique used to defeat Modestas Bukauskas by TKO caused fighters worldwide to react to the kick.

The usage of oblique kicks is one of the most controversial topics in combat. Professional combat athletes and coaches around the world all share different opinions about the move. In most professional gyms, the usage of the oblique kick is an unwritten rule between fighters. Some gyms even tell their members that the kick is banned in training due to the amount of lingering damage it could cause.

Roundtree used the kick to decimate the leg of Bukauskas. Despite the victory, both fans and fighters took to social media to express their feelings about the kick.

An overwhelming number of professional fighters commented on the kick, as well as Khalil choosing to use it during the contest.

“So Roundtree stomped dudes leg out to win by TKO. His leg is severely injured. It’s technically legal, but I don’t think it’s right. It should be banned. This should only be used in street defense situations,” said Max Griffin.

“Agreed. It’s a career-ending injury,” said coach Henri Hooft.

“Who wants to go into a fight, throw a jab, and get their entire knee destroyed…

OUCH! OW! AHH! UGHH! That strike is a devastating one,” wrote Aljamain Sterling.

“Agreed, this strike should be illegal,” said Kelvin Gastelum. It is a career ender. Who can we talk to about this? This in now way is a knock on Rountree. His performance and execution was great to watch. But this strike should be addressed.”

Despite prominent fighters sharing that the moves should be banned, there were just as many other fighters who believe the finish was masterful.

What do fans think about the oblique kick used by Roundtree? Should the move be banned in competition?