Modestas Bukauskas Defends Oblique Kick Usage: “That kick was all good. It was my job to defend and I didn’t.”

Modestas Bukauskas isn’t mad at Khalil Roundtree and his use of an oblique kick. While many combat athletes shun the technique for being legal, Bukauskas is okay with using the kick and defended its use.

Roundtree vs Bukauskas

The usage of oblique kicks is one of the most controversial topics in combat. Professional combat athletes and coaches around the world all share different opinions about the move. In most professional gyms, the usage of the oblique kick is an unwritten rule between fighters. Some gyms even tell their members that the kick is banned in training due to the amount of lingering damage it could cause.

Bukauskas Okay with Oblique Kick Usage

Roundtree used the kick to decimate the leg of Bukauskas. Despite the victory, both fans and fighters took to social media to condemn the usage of the kick. However, Bukauskas took to social media to congratulate Roundtree on the win and praise his technique.

Update on Modestas Bukauskas. Class act, as always. https://t.co/HCGMnqkRQL — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) September 5, 2021

“Getting MRI when I get home,” wrote Modestas in his Instagram story. “Probably ligament damage. And you, please give my opponent some slack, that kick was all good. It was my job to defend and I didn’t. Let the man enjoy his victory,” he finished.

Roundtree Checks on Opponent

Despite prominent fighters sharing that the moves should be banned, there were just as many other fighters who believe the finish was masterful. Roundtree also visited Bukauskas in the hospital after their fight in a moment that the media captured on video.

“Fighting has its ups and downs and although it’s entertaining to the masses is F*cking dangerous and anything can happen,” he wrote. “I spoke with my opponent after the match and wished him a speedy recovery because he will come back stronger and better as all great fighters do,” Roundtree wrote on Instagram.

What do fans think about the oblique kick used by Roundtree? Should the move be banned in competition?