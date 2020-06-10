From the moment Mike Tyson revealed that he was considering a comeback, he was showered in offers by promoters and fighters, including a massive bare knuckle boxing opportunity. However he has shut down this offer, saying he is not interested in the bout.

It did not take long for BKFC President Dave Feldman to offer Mike a ton of money for a bout in his promotion. Not only that, but he even raised this offer after initial denials, and offered Wanderlei Silva as an opponent. It was safe to say that Feldman really wanted to see “Iron” Mike doing bare knuckle boxing.

However Mike Tyson has officially declined this offer for bare knuckle fighting. Rafael Cordeiro, who is primarily known for his work as an MMA coach, but has been training the 53-year old recently, spoke recently in an interview about his work with the former champ. According to him, Tyson is more focused on a traditional boxing match, rather than the gloveless variety.

“Tyson is getting ready to do a boxing match with gloves,” Cordeiro reportedly said.

With that option officially not happening, the question then becomes who Tyson will be fighting instead. Conveniently, around the same time as Mike announced his intent for a comeback, his former foe Evander Holyfield also revealed he was coming out of retirement too. Since then, Mike has expressed some level of interest in that fight. At least more interest than what he has shown for bare knuckle boxing.

Whoever he ends up fighting, it is clear that Mike Tyson is focused and in pretty solid shape. Although seeing him bare knuckle fighting would be something to behold, it is not particularly surprising that he is not interested in that fight. He has not hinted at any specific opponent, but some people seem more likely than others.