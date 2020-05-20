Mike Tyson Shows Off SHREDDED Physique in Newest Video

Mike Tyson Shows Off Physique in Latest Video to Tease Comeback

Mike Tyson is back at it again. “Iron” Mike has been heating up on social media and creating a buzz like it was the 1990s all over again. Once Tyson announced he would be making a comeback to boxing, all eyes were on him. Video after video has surfaced of Tyson showing off his power and speed. Now, Tyson is showing off his physique in his latest video. And, it’s safe to say that Mike Tyson looks like he is in fighting shape right now.

Tyson is still recognized as one of the scariest people to ever walk the planet Earth. Even though his boxing career ended over 15 years ago. Tyson has also had one of the most successful post-boxing careers the sport has ever seen. But recently, Mike has been teasing a potential come back to the sport. Although he would only return on an exhibition level.

The recent videos that Tyson has been putting out are frightening. Especially because they showcase speed and power that Mike showed in his prime. It’s going to be awful for whoever decides to face Mike in an exhibition bout in the near future.

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has a lot of personal history with Mike Tyson. And, he even hinted that he would make a comeback as well just to face Tyson. But, once he sees Mike’s physique, he might change his mind.

Making a Comeback

Who knows what is up next for 53 years old. The certainties are that Tyson knows how to promote himself more than some companies showcase their top tier athletes. Whoever faces Tyson will be in a huge position to make an insane amount of money.

Let’s just hope that Tyson doesn’t come back to boxing with a Bare Knuckle fighting deal. Then again, is anyone actually crazy enough to face Tyson under those conditions?