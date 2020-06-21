Jon Jones seems to be looking past his next fight being in the UFC. After numerous rants against the UFC in regards to fighter pay, Jones has stated that he wants to vacate his title. On social media, Jones voiced that the UFC has shorted him on many paydays. Especially in his prime. So, now it looks like Jones is focusing on securing a big money fight against Mike Tyson. As long as Tyson is also willing to face Jones inside of the octagon.

Jones is currently not happy with both the UFC and Dana White specifically. In regards to Jon and a potential super fight with Francis Ngannou at heavyweight, negotiations to make the fight happen are stalling. Jon has stated that Dana is lying about the amount of money that he asked for. While Dana has stated that Jon can either sit out or he can fight. But, he won’t be getting an alleged $20 or $30 million.

Mike Tyson Speaks Fighting Jon Jones to Get Him a Big Pay Day

Mike Tyson was recently on Instagram Live. During the conversation, he made the point that an elite UFC fighter will never get the same amount of money as an elite boxer. He used that example of Conor McGregor having to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr to secure his largest payday.

As the interview progressed, Tyson said that Jon Jones is the greatest fighter in UFC history. But, If Jones wants to make super money, fighting Mike Tyson would be his only option.

Jones Responds to Tyson

Jones took to social media to respond to “Iron” Mike’s subtle offer.

“I’m listening @ Mike Tyson,” wrote Jon on Twitter. “I’ll box you in the ring if you promise to give me a real fight in the octagon afterwards. And because I respect you so much, I promise I won’t break anything on you,” wrote Jones on Instagram.

Securing a Pay Day

Both fighters seem to be itching to compete. Furthermore, both men seem to be interested in a big payday to do so. Should Jones vs Tyson happen? Or is it all just a build-up to Jones against Francis Ngannou?