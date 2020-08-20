Since Michael Chandler became a free agent from Bellator, fans have been wondering where he may end up. Recently he suggested that he could be looking at a big fight in the UFC.

As the three-time Bellator lightweight champ, Chandler is by far the best talent ever cultivated in the organization. He has spent nearly the entirety of his career under this banner, where he has been considered one of the best to never compete in the UFC. Yet now there is an option for that to change, as he is testing free agency, following a first round knockout of former UFC champ Benson Henderson, in the final fight of his contract.

Michael Chandler vs Dustin Poirier?

Although Dana White has expressed interest in reaching out to Michael Chandler, there has been little word on how his free agency is going. However he recently took to his Twitter to suggest that he could be approaching a deal with the promotion. Not only that, but he hinted at a fight with former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier in his debut.

“Man…the public wants it if it happens….”

To be fair, it is unclear how close Chandler is to signing with the UFC, much less fighting Poirier. On the other hand, he is right that this is a fight that the fanbase seems to be calling for, provided he signs with the promotion. With Dustin being at a bit of a stalemate in the lightweight division, after successfully bouncing back from his title fight loss by beating Dan Hooker, this could be a fun fight to keep the Diamond busy. It would also be a huge test for Michael, quickly determining whether or not he can compete at the highest level in the shark tank of 155lb.

