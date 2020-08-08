Michael Chandler (21-5) and Benson Henderson (28-9) closed the show at Bellator 243. The two men had already fought once back in 2016, and Chandler beat Henderson by split decision. The long-awaited rematch took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn, and needless to say that it didn’t last as long as the first fight.

Coming into this fight, the former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, was riding a four fights winning streak after defeating Myles Jury at Bellator 227.

Chandler, on the other hand, had lost his lightweight title to Patricio Freire but returned to the win column by beating Sydney Outlaw this past December.

Chandler made quick work of his opponent. He pressured Henderson right away and landed a devastating left hook before finishing on the ground.

The left hand put Benson Henderson down and then @MikeChandlerMMA finished it from there 😤 (via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/VCRKrMWSQH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 8, 2020

Chandler is now a free agent and could potentially leave Bellator.