Weeks ago, mixed martial arts fans gathered the television to watch Michael Chandler get a big KO victory over Benson Henderson at Bellator 243. With that being the last fight on Chandler’s Bellator contract, fans automatically began fantasy booking him against the UFC’s best. That is if he were to sign with the UFC, as many hope he eventually will do. Although initially, it seemed unreal for Chandler to find his way to the UFC, president Dana White recently stated that he would like the idea of speaking to Chandler in the midst of his free agency.

Bellator 243

Michael Chandler (21-5) and Benson Henderson (28-9) closed out the show at Bellator 243’s main event. The two men had previously met once back in 2016. Back then, Chandler beat Henderson by split decision. The long-awaited rematch took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Needless to say, this one was much quicker. Chandler made quick work of Bendo. “Iron” Mike pressured Henderson right away and landed a devastating left hook before finishing on the ground.

Dana White on Speaking to Michael Chandler about Free Agency

After the victory, Chandler took to social media to answer his supporter’s questions about what’s next for his career. Mostly, people were intrigued about multiple UFC matchups for Chandler. Dana White spoke to the media and said he believes that Chandler has earned at minimum, a conversation to discuss his future as a free agent.

“They said, I didn’t know this, but they told me that he (Michael Chandler) said he wanted to meet,” said Dana to the UFC 252 post-fight media. “And I said I’d love to meet with him. That guy has earned it and, yeah, would love to talk to him.”

Making a Reality

Of course, the idea of Chandler appearing in the UFC is still just a thought in its infancy. However, if Chandler is able to make his way into the promotion, it makes the UFC’s already stacked lightweight division, even more dominant.