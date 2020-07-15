While commentating UFC 251, Michael Bisping was having a war of words with Dan Henderson on Twitter. Following that, the former middleweight champion went into deeper detail on his lack of respect for Hendo, completely bodying his former opponent.

In one of the best knockouts in MMA history, Henderson landed his iconic H-Bomb on the face of Bisping, brutally knocking him out. Since then, the two have had a never ending rivalry, that even saw Michael get revenge after becoming UFC middleweight champion. If anything, this only led to the two having an even bigger rivalry, at least on the side of Henderson, as the fight was a very close decision.

Michael Bisping Demolishes Dan Henderson

In the middle of working commentary at UFC 251, Michael Bisping noticed Dan Henderson talking smack about him on Twitter. What ensued was a wild back and forth, with two men insulting each other. However this was not the end of it for “the Count,” as he took to his podcast after this incident to verbally obliterate his former foe.

“I was like you f–king a–hole,” Bisping said . “What a pr–k. I get it, all right but it was a long time ago. It was 11 years ago. “I see Dan Henderson on occasion, not very often,” Bisping continued. “I saw him, I was in Albuquerque or somewhere for a fight and Dan Henderson was there and we exchanged pleasantries. We said hi. ‘Hey Dan, how you doing?’ that’s about it, whatever. A quick ‘how’s everything, yeah yeah, all good.’ I thought you f–king little s–t. You little f–king snake.”

Admittedly, Michael Bisping said he let Henderson get under his skin a bit too much. However he feels like Dan is only doing this out of a place of jealousy.

“We had our thing, you knocked me out, you embarrassed me in front of the whole world,” Bisping continued. “I was very upfront and honest about it. I talked about it in my book. I talked about it in my upcoming documentary, and when that documentary comes out you’ll see. In the book, I go into it in great detail. It did bother me. But it’s part of history, it’s part of my MMA career, and I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m kind of glad that happened because it made me a better fighter. “But for a guy that is older, an elder gentleman like him, to be stewing that, you’re a f–king a–hole,” Bisping went on. “You’re a piece of s–t. Don’t be bitter. Just because you’ve got nothing going on. I’m doing well. This podcast does good, I’m commentating, I’ve got businesses. I’m not showing off, I’m just saying my life, my post athletic career is doing great. I’m not sure what Dan Henderson is doing.”

From there, Michael Bisping went on to talk about how much it made him angry that Dan Henderson commented on his injured eye, and said that he did hold back on Dan. He explained that these types of things should be treated with respect by other fighters who put their health on the line. Then he turned the tables on Henderson.

“Certainly, as I say, as an elder man that’s retired, that has children, and then to go after another fighter’s life long altering injury like that. I just thought you really are a low piece of s–t and I’m f–king happy that you can’t — you want to talk about CTE and not being able to string a f–king sentence together. That old f–king creaky dinosaur, f–k me! He can hardly f–king talk, he looks like the Hunchback of Notre Dame, he can’t f–king turn his head left or right. I don’t know what his f–king personal situation is but I don’t think he’s very f–king healthy either. “So go f–k yourself Dan Henderson,” Bisping concluded. “And if you’ve got a problem with me baby f–king boy, come say it to my f–king face like a real f–king man cause I’ll stick the f–king nuts on you, straight a-f–king-way, simple as f–king that. You old creaky a– f–king c–t. F–k off, pr–k.”

