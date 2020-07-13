UFC 251 was full of entertainment and showcased 3 elite level title fights all on one card. UFC color commentator Michael Bisping was on the call and provided color commentary throughout the night. However, Bisping’s most colorful language came during commercial breaks when he would sneak onto social media. Between fights, Bisping had a Twitter match of his own against his former adversary Dan Henderson.

Bisping and Henderson Go At It on Twitter

Both Bisping and Henderson’s rivalry is well documented in the history of mixed martial arts. Even though both men are now retired, it didn’t stop them from continuing their feud. Take a look at everything that transpired between “The Count” and “Hendo” throughout the Fight Island broadcast.

Enjoying the fights as much as possible while having to listen to Bisping. Happy anniversary to the night I put you to bed. @bisping — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) July 12, 2020

The Twitter sparring match started when Henderson called out Bisping for poor commentary work. Ironically, it was also the anniversary of Henderson’s famous shot that permanently damaged Bisping’s eye. However, Bisping quickly rattled off a tweet of his own during the broadcast.

Yeah on steroids mate. You cheating cunt. No honour, no surprise. Then I beat you with one eye. Get fucked sour bitch. https://t.co/zFNNChhF7I — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

As expected, Bisping continued the trend of calling Henderson a cheater by using periods. Next, he completely roasted Hendo for never being able to win a UFC title. And just when fans thought the back and forth was over, Bisping tweeted again that Henderson is drunk and irrelevant in current times.

Surprised you saw this, guess you're not keeping your one eye on the fights as you're supposed to be commentating. No wonder why your commentating is shit. https://t.co/Gs8cVQ2xTy — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) July 12, 2020

The triggering intensified when Hendo dropped a digital H-bomb on Bisping once again. Of course, like clockwork, Henderson made an eye joke and criticized Michael’s commentary work. While the fans seemed to be in favor of Henderson’s roasting, Bisping dropped one more bomb that sealed the nail in the coffin.

@danhendo hey loser. Want me to lend you a few quid to keep your failing gym open? Hahahahaha I make more in a month talking in my underwear what you do in a year. Washed up old cunt. Truth hurts doesn’t it. Lousy steroid taking cunt. Fucking true boomer. How’s being broke? — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Setting Up a Trilogy

Not only did Bisping wreck Hendeson’s pockets, but he also wrecked his gym. Talk about brutal.

Fans of the sport provoked the back and forth as much as possible. Even far enough as to say that Bellator should set up a third match between both men.

Regardless of whatever happens, their feud is proof that not all beef ends a fight. Some rivalries never die.