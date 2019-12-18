Max Holloway Humble in Defeat, Praises Alexander Volkanovski

Max Praises Volkanoski After Defeat at UFC 245

Unless your name is Khabib Nurmagomedov, every MMA fighter experiences losses as well as wins. How a fighter handles those losses usually determines the amount of respect a fighter will receive from fans afterwards. Some fighters make excuses such as blaming the referee, their harsh weight cut, or simply saying the judges got it wrong. But fighters like Max Holloway take the loss on the chin, and even congratulate their opponent on an excellent showing. Holloway decided to be humble in defeat, and with that, he’ll always be in fans good graces. No matter if he wins or loses.

Max took to his social media accounts after losing his featherweight title to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245. Although he alluded to the fact that he believes he won the match up, he didn’t take anything away from his opponent. In fact, he celebrated Alexander’s achievement from his own Instagram account.

Max Shares Humble Message on Social Media

“He was willing to fight for an interim belt. If he couldn’t fight me he was willing to fight anybody even fighters ranked below him. When you’re a champ everybody is below you so Alex was carrying the weight of that belt before Dana wrapped it around his waist. Happy for Alex and Emma and their daughters, and Australia. Same ocean, different waves. See you in the lineup again,”wrote Max on Instagram.

Holloway vs Volkanovski 2

Time will tell if Holloway is granted an immediate rematch. UFC President Dana White said that he was all for the rematch and that it could possibly even happen in Australia. So, it’ll be up to Holloway to decide when he’s ready to get back into the cage and prove himself once again.

The authenticity of Max’s demeanor exemplifies pure class. Fans around the word recognize that. So, even when Holloway loses, he’s never truly defeated.