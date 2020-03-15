Jorge Masvidal takes shots at Kevin Lee post UFC Brasilia

Jorge Masvidal had some choice words for UFC lightweight Kevin Lee.

Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira was able to submit Kevin Lee in round three of UFC Brasilia’s main event. Lee, who missed weight by 2.5 pounds, was forced to forfeit a percentage of his purse due to the miscue. On top of that, as Lee tapped and Oliveira let go, Lee continued the scramble.

JUST THAT QUICKLY! 👀 🇧🇷 Oliveira ends the night from #UFCBrasilia. pic.twitter.com/m8uJShU4kc — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2020

UFC welterweight Jorge Masivdal did not take too kindly to this combination of mishaps, taking to twitter to express his views.

You should be cut for this bitch move. Tap and try to continue? One of the lowest things you can do hoe ass bitch https://t.co/M67EFkfUlm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

First bitch move: misss weight. Second bitch move: tap and try to continue. Disrespectful to the sport and that’s the lowest thing you can do https://t.co/tqCMerQzjV — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

Lee has suffered three losses in his past four octagon appearances. Meanwhile Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal is coming off three straight wins over the likes of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal is expected to meet current UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman next.

Masivdal has never been one to shy away from his opinions, and I’m sure many fighters feel the same way. How do you think most fighters feel about Lee’s preparation/performance?