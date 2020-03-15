UFC Brasilia Results: Charles Oliveira chokes out Kevin Lee (Highlights)

Charles Oliveira submits Kevin Lee in the third round of the UFC Brasilia main event.

Our main event of UFC Brasilia is finally here as Kevin Lee (18-5-0) goes up against fellow lightweight Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (28-8-0, 1NC).

Round 1:

The main event is underway! Do Bronx starts it off with a good body kick and follows it with a good right jab. Do Bronx lands another jumping head kick and another jab. Lee lands a jab and Do Bronx backs up. Lee lands a good right hand over the top. Oliveira lands another good leg kick.

Do Bronx lands a takedown.

Do Bronx is on bottom looking for a heel hook as Lee looks to escape. Lee is able to scramble out as Do Bronx lands a good hammer fist. Oliveira looks to take the back as Lee looks to advance into mount. Lee steps over as Do Bronx looks to go for a heel hook again. Lee looks to escape and advance position, however Oliveira continues to control from the bottom. Do Bronx looks for a triangle as the two scramble again. Oliveira ends up on bottom as he looks for a triangle again. Lee stays in top control and then stands up looking to pass the guard. Lee lands a couple big shots with under twenty to go. The round ends as Lee lands an elbow from the top.

10-9 Oliveira

Round 2:

Round two starts and Do Bronx goes for a spinning back fist. Lee lands an overhand right as Do Bronx lands a big body kick. Lee lands a big right hand. Oliveira lands a good left hook and follows it with a big right hand. Oliveira lands a good uppercut and low leg kick.

Big knee to the body from Oliveira

Lee lands a good right hand and shoots for a takedown. Oliveira nearly has an arm bar but Lee escapes. Lee continues to chase the takedown and successfully takes the fight to the canvas. Lee looks to land strikes form the top. Lee lands a good elbow from the top and looks to land more. Lee lands several more good strikes from the top. Lee stands back up but continues to look for strikes. Hammer fist from the bottom from Oliveira as Lee lands another elbow. The two scramble as round two comes to an end.

10-9 Oliveira

Round 3:

The third round begins and Do Bronx goes for another jumping kick. Lee lands a good right hook and a high kick. Lee shoots for a single leg and Oliveira goes for a guillotine.

Kevin Lee Taps!

Official Result: Charles Oliveira defeats Kevin Lee via submission (Round 3, 0:28)

